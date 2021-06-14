Banana farmers in Taveta call for completion of factory

Banana farmers at Mboghonyi in Taveta, Taita Taveta county. They are calling for completion of Taveta banana factory to be able to sell their produce at good prices.

By  Lucy Mkanyika

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Banana farmers in Taita Taveta have asked the county government to speed up the completion of the Taveta banana factory, whose construction was commissioned two years ago, to cushion them against exploitative middlemen.

