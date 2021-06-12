Seeds of Gold

Prime

No regrets for farmers who shifted to avocados

By  Sammy Waweru

What you need to know:

  • Poor coffee and tea prices and ready export market for avocados has pulled many farmers in Murang’a County to the fruit.
  • As demand for the fruits in international markets grow, farmers are advised to observe good agricultural practices. 

For her entire life as a civil servant, Esther Nderi grew coffee, maize and beans, among other crops, for supplemental income. 

