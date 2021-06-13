KWS seek to evict residents within Tsavo conservancy

Taita Taveta

A beacon showing the boundary between Taita Hills Wildlife Sanctuary and Alia community land in Mwatate, Taita Taveta County. The residents are accusing the sanctuary of trying to grab their land by allowing KWS to erect an electric fence past the beacon. 

Photo credit: Lucy Mkanyika | Nation Media Group

By  Lucy Mkanyika

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) wants a private sanctuary to evict more than 3,500 residents who it says have allegedly declined to allow the construction of an electric fence in Mwatate, Taita Taveta County.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. 'Nation', Team Pankaj launch Sh280m eye treatment project

  2. Reprieve for 3 'rebel' city MCAs suspended from Jubilee

  3. KWS seek to evict residents within Tsavo conservancy

  4. Garbatulla hospital gets power supply upgrade

  5. Six people killed in Isiolo gun fight

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.