Azimio parties’ rivalry dents Raila campaigns in Taita Taveta

Sibling rivalry among politicians affiliated to the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party played out in Taita Taveta County during campaign rallies by presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

Mr Odinga addressed rallies in Wundanyi, Kilulunyi (Mwatate), Mwakiki and at Moi Stadium in Voi as supporters disrupted the speeches of their preferred candidates’ opponents.

In Wasinyi, the incumbent Governor Granton Samboja and former senator Dan Mwazo engaged in a war of words in front Mr Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua.

Mr Mwazo accused the governor of corruption and asked Mr Odinga to investigate dealings in Mr Samboja's administration if he becomes President.

"What is ailing this county is corruption. There are no drugs, so when you get into office, start probing the corruption allegations here so that we end the challenges facing this county," he said.

Mr Mwazo, who is seeking the governor’s seat on a Wiper ticket, also asked Mr Odinga to allow all Azimio candidates to compete fairly in the governor’s contest.

"We are all your children but you should leave us to compete for these positions. For the presidential seat, all the votes are yours," he stated.

And when the governor took the microphone, he accused Mr Mwazo of trying to tarnish his name.

"Propaganda will not help you. You were even unable to manage the Kenya Ferry Service," said the governor, who is seeking reelection on a Jubilee ticket.

The seemingly agitated governor also accused the former senator of approving the relocation of 21 elephants from Laikipia County to

Tsavo National Park, arguing that he had fuelled human-wildlife conflict in the county.

"The elephants that have become a menace in this county were relocated when you were minister for Tourism," he said.

But Nation.Africa established that the relocation happened in 2018 under current Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala.

Ms Karua was seen to disapprove of the governor’s remarks and asked Suna East MP Junet Mohamed to stop him.

She asked the governor candidates under the Azimio umbrella to tolerate each other.

Ms Karua urged them to compete in a friendly manner and support one candidate for the coalition so as to guarantee that person a win in the election.

"We will not vote in this county, so it is upon you (voters) to decide on who to support. Please vote for those who can deliver. This job does not need a person who becomes easily agitated. We need a composed person just like our presidential candidate," she said.

If the coalition loses the governor’s seat, she said, it would be difficult for an Azimio government to implement its plans for the county.

"You are all children from the same house. If you fight, then we will lose to our main opponent. I urge you to sit and discuss this," he said.

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho said the rallies were organised to popularise the presidential ambitions of the Azimio leader and asked candidates to organise their own campaign meetings.

"We are not here to tear into each other. We are here to give our presidential candidate and his running mate time to explain their manifesto," he said.

But Mr Odinga steered clear of the rivalry between the leaders.



Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka also drummed up support for his party’s candidates and urged residents to vote for them.

The Wasinyi rally also turned into a shouting match between supporters of Wundanyi MP Danson Mwashako, who is seeking to retain his seat under Wiper, and those of his opponent Simon Mwachia of Jubilee.

Both candidates were given a chance to address the rally amid chants and shouts from their supporters.

Senator Jones Mwaruma (ODM) was conspicuously missing from all rallies on Tuesday.

The senator and some candidates from Azimio-affiliated parties had proposed other venues on Sunday and threatened to boycott the meetings if their proposals were not considered.

Narc governor candidate Patience Nyange claimed that the governor had planted a rowdy crowd to jeer them.

Ms Nyange turned up and addressed rallies in Wasinyi and Kilulunyi but skipped the Voi one.

"We received intelligence that there were plans to shout at us, so we decided not to attend the rally," she said.