Samboja in tough fight to defend Taita Taveta seat

A bruising political battle is unfolding in Taita Taveta as 12 candidates fight for the governor seat.

Governor Granton Samboja is seeking to defend seat in one of the most crowded races in the country, with slightly over 170,000 votes up for grabs in the August 9 polls.

Mwatate MP Andrew Mwadime, an independent candidate, is seen as the governor’s main challenger. His choice of running mate—Ms Christine Kilalo—has also boosted his campaign for considering gender balance.

Other frontrunners are former governor John Mruttu (United Democratic Alliance), Mr Dan Mwazo (Wiper), Ms Patience Nyange (Narc) and Mr Stephen Mwakesi (Peoples’ Empowerment Party) who have been criss-crossing the county wooing voters.

Mr Thomas Mwakwida (ODM), Mr Onesmus Mwinzi (Independent), Mr Godino Mwasaru (Independent), Prof Agnes Mwang’ombe (Amani National Congress), Mr Faustine Mghendi (The Service Party), Mr Francis Mwaita (Safina) and Mr George Mwandembo (Democratic Action Party-Kenya) have also set their sights on the governor’s mansion.

Confident of a second term

Mr Samboja, who is vying on a Jubilee Party ticket, is confident of a second term. He says he has initiated several development projects across the county.

The governor boasts of building more health centres and improving the sector by bringing services closer to residents.

Mr Samboja also says his government has put up Early Childhood Development and Education classrooms and water projects across the county.

“We have improved the health sector in the county and implemented many water projects, among others. Even if you don’t like me, there are things I’ve improved,” Mr Samboja said.

The governor said he spent the past four years battling many challenges including his illness, the Covid-19 pandemic and late disbursement of funds by the National Treasury and urged residents to give him a second term to complete the projects he started.

Requisite qualifications

The governor has also spent the better part of his tenure proving he has the requisite qualifications to be in office after a case was filed querying his academic papers.

In 2019, he also had to defend himself at the Senate afterward representatives impeached him, a situation that crippled county operations.

He is now accusing his opponents of attacking him in rallies instead of seeking votes in a civilised manner.

Sensed defeat

He said his opponents have sensed defeat and are now spreading propaganda about his academic qualifications.

“You have been going around attacking and talking about me. Why don’t you use that energy to seek votes?” Mr Samboja posed.

On June 19, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Dispute Resolution Committee cleared Governor Samboja to vie for the seat, ruling that he had furnished the IEBC with a valid degree certificate.

However, his rivals insist that he does not deserve a second term.

Huge pending bills, disgruntled workers over unpaid salaries and corruption claims against some county officials are some of the issues Mr Samboja has to grapple with as he seeks re-election.

Mr Mwadime accused the governor of under-performance and mismanagement of public funds.

Corruption and mismanagement

“There are issues of corruption and mismanagement of funds that have crippled the county. The health sector is in a mess. I’ll correct all this mess,” he said.

Mr Mwadime is fighting to hold on to his support base, especially after defecting from the Orange Democratic Movement.

Ms Nyange said she will continue with her aggressive campaigns county-wide and promised to put up a spirited fight against her opponents.

To shore up her popularity, Ms Nyange is not leaving anything to chance in her bid to make a mark in the male-dominated political arena.

“My government will ensure that public funds are protected. There will be no corruption because I’ll have a dedicated team,” she said.

Former governor Mruttu, who is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, said he is confident he will clinch the seat.

Mruttu’s projects

Mr Mruttu has heavily criticised the incumbent for neglecting some of the projects he started during his tenure. He is banking on his previous development track record to triumph in the elections.

He urged residents to choose a candidate who will address their needs as he did during his 2013-2017 tenure.

“My first assignment is to ensure that we improve the welfare of workers and health and agriculture sectors,” he said.

In a bid to revive his political network, the former governor has been meeting residents across Voi, Mwatate, Wundanyi and Taveta sub-counties.

Former senator Mwazo has launched his campaigns across the county to win the seat after his first bid in 2017 hit a snag.

On the other hand, Mr Mwakesi, a new entrant in the race, is also working to oust Governor Samboja, raising the stakes in the battle for the county leadership.

Recovery strategy

“I’m no stranger to politics because I’ve participated in some previous elections by supporting various candidates, including campaigning for President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2017,” he said.

Mr Mwakesi said the experience will help him run a formidable campaign.

Prof Mwang’ombe is the first candidate to unveil her manifesto.

In her recovery strategy for the county, the former principal at the College of Agriculture and Veterinary Sciences at the University of Nairobi plans to sustainably exploit resources, including minerals, land and forests, in the county.

“Our resources are untapped. We want the full benefit from them so that the lives of residents are improved,” she said.

‘For you, by you’

Prof Mwang’ombe promised to create employment for residents by tapping on natural resources.

“Only two per cent of our population is employed. The poverty level is very high. I’ll create job opportunities for our people,” she said.

Mr Mwasaru said he will create an inclusive government by involving residents, pledging to change the politics of tokenism and bring in issue-based leadership.

With his ‘For you, by you’ campaign slogan, Mr Mwasaru said he will ensure residents are involved at the decision-making table.



