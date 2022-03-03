State registers farmers for fertiliser subsidy scheme

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya.

By Charles Wanyoro

The government has started registering over 10,000 vulnerable small-scale potato farmers in three counties for a fertiliser subsidy programme and higher-yielding seeds.

