Woman kills mother, daughter, injures boyfriend, then takes own life

Residents of Nyangera Kambajo village in Bondo sub-county are in shock after a 30-year-old woman allegedly killed her daughter and mother and assaulted her boyfriend before taking her own life.

According to Usire sub-location Assistant Chief Austine Bunde, the incident occurred on Wednesday when Macrine Atieno allegedly killed her mother, daughter and severely assaulted her boyfriend.

"We were alerted to the incident by a member of the public. On getting to the scene, we found the bodies of a woman identified as Peris Anyango, 55 (mother) and Eliza Akinyi, 10 (daughter) locked inside one of the houses in the compound," the administrator said.

Mr Bunde further noted that they found the body of the suspect hanging from a rope a few metres away.

"Our main suspect was the late Anyango's daughter. After a short search, we were informed that she was hanging from a tree about 100 metres from her house," he added.

It is believed that after killing her mother and daughter, Macrine went to her boyfriend's house and attacked him with a sharp object.

"The boyfriend, identified as Kennedy Onyango, was asleep when she arrived at the house. Once inside, she attacked him with a sharp object, leaving him seriously injured. He is currently recuperating at Bondo sub-county hospital and will assist the police with investigations," said Mr Bunde.

The bodies have been taken to Bondo sub-county mortuary for post-mortem examination.

The incident comes just a day after two night watchmen were attacked and killed in Gem Wagai sub-county.

According to Kagilo sub-location Assistant Chief James Ouko, the two night guards were killed when a gang broke into one of the shops.

"The two deceased night watchmen may have been discovered after they broke into one of the shops at Wagai trading centre. The owner of the shop is yet to assess the damage caused by the night attack," he said.

Mr Benard Onyango, a resident of Wagai, accused the police of failing to respond to night-time distress calls.

"From the point where the two night watchmen were attacked to where the police station is located, they could have responded very quickly. We are calling on the county commander to ensure that all these officers are transferred because they are not helping," he said.

Mr Isaiah Sangau, a relative of one of the guards, called on the police to speed up investigations and bring the culprits to book.

"Two people die in one night just because some officers who are supposed to provide security can't do their job. When it comes to arresting chang'aa makers, they are perfect … something must be done," he lamented.