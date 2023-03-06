Shock murder-suicide in Lang'ata as policeman kills girlfriend, neighbour and self

A shocking incident at the Cleanshelf Supermarket area of estate Sunday evening saw an administration officer shoot his girlfriend seven times, killing her. He also shot dead a female neighbour, before he turned the gun on himself.

Corporal Mark Mulanda, attached to Lang'ata police station, had just arrived at his night duty station alongside two other colleagues when he told them that he needed to pick something from his house inside Mugumoini chief's camp.

Upon arrival at the camp, he shot his neighbour Fiona Chepkoech, 37, twice, before entering his house and shooting his girlfriend Rhoda Machuma Chepchumba, 28, seven times, then took his own life by aiming the gun at his neck.

The sound of the gunshots alerted fellow officers living at the camp and other neighbours who found the three lifeless bodies on the ground.

The bodies were moved to City and Chiromo mortuaries.

Police found Mulanda's AK47 with 20 rounds of ammunition at the scene.

Detectives from Lang'ata police station have launched an investigation to establish the motive behind the killings.

