Rongai mother kills her two children, injures self and husband

A 28-year-old woman stabbed her two children to death before injuring her 30-year-old husband and herself in Ongata Rongai town, Kajiado North Sub County on Thursday morning.

According to police reports, the woman killed her six-year-old daughter and two-year-old son by stabbing them with kitchen knives following a domestic dispute.

After killing the two minors, she allegedly stabbed the husband several times before turning the knife on herself in the incident that shook neighbours in the rented building known as Taaria Apartments.

The neighbours rescued the couple and rushed them to the nearby Sinai Health Centre covered in blood.

The husband is a local businessman and the wife is a housewife.

The caretaker, Paul Isaboke, said the family lived on the fourth floor and he heard a commotion in the early hours of the morning before the husband was heard crying for help as he groaned in pain.

Neighbours said the husband and wife had a running domestic dispute.

"As usual, we heard a commotion from the house, but we did not know it would end tragically. The two minors were lying in a pool of blood when we managed to open the door," said a neighbour.

Confirming the incident, Kajiado North police commander Hussein Gura said the two had been rushed to the Kenyatta National Hospital in critical condition.

"Preliminary investigations indicate that the couple were involved in a domestic dispute that led to the bizarre murders and they have been transferred to Kenyatta National Hospital," the commander said.