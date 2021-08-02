Victims of Siaya fuel tanker explosion to be buried Friday

Siaya fuel tanker tragedy

Residents of Malanga village in Gem, Siaya County, at the scene of a fuel tanker explosion on July 18, 2021, following an accident on Kisumu-Busia highway. 
 

Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

By  Rushdie Oudia

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The death toll rose to 22 after more people succumbed to their injuries at Siaya County Referral Hospital.

Twenty two victims of the fuel tanker explosion in Malanga, Siaya County, early this month will be buried on Friday.

