Ugenya MP David Ochieng beats ODM wave to retain seat

Ugenya legislator and the Movement for Democracy and Growth (MDG) party leader David Ochieng has weathered the ODM wave in Siaya county to retain his seat.

Mr Ochieng managed to beat his closest rival Dr Daniel Odhiambo of ODM by garnering a total of 25,520 votes while his closest rival managed 22,928 votes.

Mr Ochieng who fell out with the Raila Odinga led Orange party and formed his own party in 2017, however, he joined Azimio la Umoja one Kenya coalition to defend his seat in the just concluded elections.

He faced immense opposition from a section of ODM officials from Siaya County who championed the six piece voting system.

Speaking after winning the Ugenya parliamentary seat to serve his third term, the legislator expressed gratitude to the electorate saying the opportunity shall be for serving the electorate fully.

“I feel humbled to be given another chance to serve as the Ugenya legislator. We still have a lot of things to do and I believe together we shall take Ugenya to the next level,” said Mr Ochieng.

He has become the second legislator to successfully defend his seat in a party different from the dominant ODM in the region after Kisumu East legislator Shakeel Shabir who has sailed to serve his fourth term.

The last week of the election Ugenya experienced cases of electoral violence that were associated with the two rival groups; pro ODM and pro MDG camps.

On August 6, when the campaigns were officially coming to an end, one of the vehicles belonging to Dr Odhiambo was stoned at Bar-Ndege, he blamed the MDG opponents.

“We shall not allow violence to be perpetrated in Ugenya, we are all entitled to security” said Dr Odhiambo.

He went on, “I know the desperate attempts by our competitors who are doing everything to dampen our spirits, and we are on a mission to deliver Ugenya from corruption and nepotism.”