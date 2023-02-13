Ugenya man turns himself in after killing wife

Police in Ukwala, Ugenya, Siaya County, are holding a man who presented himself at the station and confessed that he had killed his 24-year-old wife.

The 39-year-old man from Ochieng B village in Ligega sub-location, Ugenya sub-county is reported to have killed his wife on the night of Saturday February 11.

He walked to Ligega Police station on the same day and told the police that he had committed the offence.

While confirming the incident, Jera Location Chief Johannes Odundo said the couple had frequent family conflicts.

“The deceased was the second wife of the suspect. The marriage has known no peace,” said Mr Odundo.

He went on, “On the fateful night, the deceased reported the suspect to her mother-in-law and they talked over the matter and left. On the way back to their house, there was an altercation between them. The suspect reportedly hit the deceased, she fell and died.”

The suspect, together with the police, went to the scene that night and the body of the deceased was taken to a nearby private mortuary.

Part ways

The administrator further revealed that the two had earlier agreed to dissolve their union, citing incompatibility.

“According to the deceased’s mother-in-law, her attempt to reconcile them became futile and they decided to end their marriage. The unfortunate incident that led to loss of life occurred on their way back to their house,” he added.

The police are investigating the incident as the body awaits post-mortem, the suspect will be arraigned before the Ukwala Magistrate court.

The incident comes barely a week after an irate mob torched five houses in Bar Agulu, Siaya, after a man allegedly assaulted a neighbour and killed him.

A family is now homeless after angry villagers carried out the retaliatory attack following the death of Joseph Oluoch.

According to Assistant Chief Maurice Abudha, Oluoch was on his way home when he was attacked.