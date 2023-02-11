Kisii man arrested after hitting father with hoe, killing him

Police in Kisii have arrested a 30-year-old man suspected to have killed his father by hitting him with a hoe in Egetiiro-Kegochi Village, Nyamache Sub County.

Maguto Ogega, who is suspected to be suffering from mental illness, is reported to have attacked his father who had gone to collect a hoe from his house Saturday morning.

Ms Eucabeth Ogega said her husband, James Orwenyo, had gone to pick a hoe from his son’s house but he did not return.

She decided to find out what had happened and went to her son’s house.

On entering the house of her son who lives alone, she was shocked to see her husband lying on the floor while her son stood dazed as he looked at the body with hoe in hand.

She raised an alarm and neighbours rushed to the home and tried to resuscitate him but he did not respond.

Ms Ogega said her son would sometimes turn hostile and chase people from the home without being provoked.

Nyamache Sub-County Police Commander Kipkemboi Kipkulei confirmed the incident.

“We have arrested the man and he is in our custody at Nyamache Police Station. He is going to help us with the investigations. The body of the deceased has been taken to Nyamache hospital mortuary,” said Mr Kipkulei.

The incident comes slightly over a month after another man from the sub-county was arrested in connection with the murder of his two daughters at Kiobegi village, Masige East Ward.

The suspect identified as Nelson Ontita, 32, allegedly killed his daughters aged two years and ten months and dumped their bodies in a maize farm.