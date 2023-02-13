Raila to President Ruto: Show us how you've spent Sh800bn taxes

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition leaders want the government to explain the spending of the Sh863 billion collected as tax in five months.

Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua accused President William Ruto’s administration of failing to fulfil campaign promises.

Ms Karua and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) chief Raila Odinga said the government, “which we do not recognise”, is still pushing for tax increases.

Mr Odinga also took issue with former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission chairman, Wafula Chebukati, accusing him of failing to publish presidential election results for the 290 constituencies as the law dictates.

“This government has been collecting Sh173 billion every month in the last five months. (President William) Ruto should tell Kenyans how that money has been spent. They made many promises during the campaigns, including bringing down the cost of food and other basic commodities. That has not happened,” Ms Karua said in Busia yesterday.

Last month, Treasury Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo said the tax realised between July and November 2022 was Sh789.5 billion.

Mr Kiptoo added that the amount was Sh32.2 billion less than the target set.

Poaching MPs

Mr Odinga attacked Dr Ruto for poaching opposition MPs to the government side.

“We are not worried when opposition lawmakers rush to State House to meet Ruto and pretend they are discussing development issues in their constituencies,” he said.

“We know they are being offered Sh50,000 each to support the government.”

Ms Karua and Wiper Party boss Kalonzo Musyoka said all is not well in the country “after our victory was stolen”.

They said the higher taxes imposed on Kenyans are being used to buy opposition MPs as the President prepares to change the Constitution.

“The country has taken the wrong direction. It has moved to political corruption and lawmakers are acting like sell-outs,” Mr Musyoka said.

Ms Karua added that the Kenya Kwanza administration is busy asking Kenyans to pay taxes while senior people in government are evading the same tax.

“We are fighting for the rights of Kenyans. The country has enough money to feed Kenyans, educate children and offer medical care,” she said.

“Corruption is on the rise and Azimio MPs are being bought by State House.”

Mr Odinga accused the government of taking politics to churches every week “instead of fulfilling the pledges made to Kenyans”.

He said Dr Ruto and his team are ill-prepared to lead the country.

“He is frequenting churches to create the impression he won the elections,” Mr Odinga said.