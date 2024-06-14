Shock as man collapses, dies while testifying in Siaya court

A family in Siaya County is grieving the death of their kin who collapsed and died while testifying at the Bondo Magistrates Court on Thursday.

According to a police incident report recorded at Bondo Police Station, the deceased identified as Charles Obonyo collapsed while testifying in a land succession case.

“Charles Obonyo (age to be given) collapsed while testifying regarding a land succession matter in court at about 1200hrs,” read part of the statement seen by Nation.

The family members who were present in court rushed him to Bama hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

“Family members who were present in court are reported to have rushed the subject to a medical facility using the family's private car,” the report reads.

The collapse and subsequent death of the witness temporarily halted operations in the court.

The police have, so far, launched investigations into the matter to establish what transpired and the possible cause of death.

The family members, who declined to comment on the matter, did not disclose whether the deceased had a history of chronic illness.