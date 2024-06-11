LSK raises alarm as fake lawyers invade North Rift

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has raised an alarm over the surge of fake lawyers administering marriage oaths, and transacting fraudulent property agreements and other real estate transactions in the North Rift.

According to LSK, some of the culprits work in cahoots with law firms that help them win the trust of unsuspecting clients. Some of them also use forged court documents.

LSK North Rift chapter president Henry Kenei is now calling on members of the public to be extra vigilant whenever they are seeking legal services.

“Before engaging the services of anybody who claims to be a lawyer, ask people around you to help to confirm if he or she is a genuine lawyer,” Mr Kenei said.

A law student, masquerading as a lawyer, was recently arrested for his alleged involvement in a Sh13 million fraud conspiracy.

On Monday, Dennis Kiplagat Cheruiyot, who is a student at Kenya School of Law, was charged with impersonation, issuing false documents, and conspiracy to defraud Sh13 million.

The suspect has also been charged with administering oaths in various agreements, including marriages, land sales, and financial services between members of the public and various institutions.

Mr Cheruiyot, who appeared before Eldoret Senior Principal Magistrate Peter Areri, was also charged with false swearing by pretending to be an advocate to administer oaths.

The law student is accused of administering oaths in various agreements including marriages, land sales, and financial services between members of the public and various institutions.

On the impersonation charge, the court heard that on diverse dates between August 20, 2021, and May 2024 in offices located at Kirem Arcade within Eldoret town with intent to defraud, Mr Cheruiyot pretended to be advocate Nathan Kirui, a commissioner of oaths.

The accused was charged with impersonation contrary to Section 382 of the Penal Code.

He was also charged with conspiracy to defraud. The court heard that on diverse dates between May and December 2023 at Kirem Arcade, the accused conspired with others not before the court to defraud clients seeking their services of Sh13million.

The money had been contributed by Benard Lagat, Silas Imbayi, Michael Mwasame, Sambai Caroline, Abigael Chepkoech, Leah Jelimo, Partick Simiyu and Joshua Kilah.

Mr Cheruiyot is also facing charges of forging contract agreements for financial services through Mark Premium Solution firm. He has also been charged with forgery in land sale agreements, affidavits for marriage, and land lease agreements.

The accused has also been charged with refusing to have his fingerprints taken by the police, contrary to section 55(5) of the National Police Act of 2011.

The prosecution told the court that upon his arrest on June 2, 2024, at Eldoret Police Station, the accused refused to have his fingerprints taken as required by the law.

The accused, through his lawyer Kaira Nabasenge, however, denied all the charges.

“I implore this court to consider releasing my client on lenient bond terms considering that he is not a flight risk and the charges against him are in the line of his profession as a law student,” Mr Nabasenge told the court.

The accused was released on a Sh1 million bond with a similar surety. The matter will be mentioned on June 24.

In March, another man was arraigned to face similar charges.

Dennis Nyairo,42, was charged before the Eldoret Principal Magistrate Kimani Mukabi with personation contrary to Section 382 of the Penal Code.

Mr Nyairo, who claimed to work at a law firm in Nakuru, had appeared in court ready to represent a client drawing the curiosity of other lawyers.

When he was asked to identify himself, he was unable to present his practicing number to the court.

He was immediately arrested by police officers manning the court, taken to Eldoret Police Station and later charged.