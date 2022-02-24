Raila to choose between family and loyalty in Gem

ODM party leader Raila Odinga will have to choose between family and loyalty in the upcoming elections in Gem constituency.

The race pits the incumbent Elisha Odhiambo against Jalang'o Midiwo, Mr Odinga’s cousin and the elder brother of the late lawmaker Jakoyo Midiwo.

Although there are other candidates eying the Gem seat on other party tickets, the two are considered the front-runners.

Mr Odhiambo is serving his first term after trouncing the late MP in the 2017 elections. Until his loss, Jakoyo had served three consecutive terms and was considered a political powerhouse in Gem.

After his demise, his brother Jalang'o has thrown his hat in the ring and he will bank on his brother's good record and networks to get to Parliament.

Mr Odhiambo, for his part, has been described as a loyal member of ODM who has served the party wholeheartedly, in and outside Parliament. He is the main man now selling Senator James Orengo's gubernatorial bid in Gem.

Mr Odhiambo’s camp is reminding the party’s ranks of a phrase popularised by the late Homa Bay senator Otieno Kajwang’: “Loyalty, fidelity and faithfulness to the party will be the determining factor in issuing the certificate.”

As ODM prepares to conduct its primaries, the big question is what direction the party will take in issuing the ODM certificate for the constituency seat.

At the burial of Jakoyo, some ODM leaders opined that his projects and dreams would be completed by his brother, who was his right-hand man while he served three terms in the House.

In a controversial ODM list that had preferred candidates ahead of the August elections, the party appears to have settled on Mr Jalang'o to fly the ODM ticket in Gem and Mr Orengo for Siaya governor.

"I wish to disassociate with the alleged ODM party list of candidates published in the media, there is no such a thing and my office will not be dragged into such matters," a statement from Senator Orengo's office said.

Last year, Mr Jalang'o held a funds drive in Nairobi for his campaigns, a function attended by ODM honchos, leading to speculation that the party had endorsed him.

With the majority of elected MPs from the region supporting him, Mr Odhiambo remains upbeat that he will win a second term.

"Why would you vote someone out after the first term? Some of you are comparing what Mr (Odhiambo) has accomplished in five years and what the late Jakoyo accomplished in 15 years. Just allow him to serve the 15 years then gauge his ability," said Nyando MP Jared Okello when he drummed up support for Mr Odhiambo.

Alego Usonga MP Samwel Atandi is one of Mr Odhiambo's closest friends and has been drumming up support for him at political forums in the region.

"Mr Odhiambo is one of the loyal soldiers of Raila Odinga. When he is in Parliament, Raila is very confident (in) him. When Raila will be President, loyal soldiers like your MP should be with him. He is still youthful and has enough strength to defend Baba," said Mr Atandi at a forum attended by Siaya ODM top leaders.

East African Legislative Assembly member Dr Oburu Oginga has said several times that he did not want to get involved in Gem politics, saying all the potential candidates should face voters and sell their agenda.

"I am told my brother Jalang'o is in the race. I am also (running) for the Senate seat in August. I may not say much but leave the people of Gem to decide the fate of all the contestants,” said Dr Oburu, Mr Odinga’s brother.

“If you feel strong enough, just go to the people and let them hear what you will offer them."

Settling on Mr Jalang’o would make Mr Odhiambo feel betrayed after faithful service to the party. His fidelity to the party has been described as "beyond superlative comparison" for many years.

The same will also be true to Mr Jalang’o, who says he has supported the party since it was formed in 2005, mostly in the background.

On the other hand, allowing Mr Odhiambo to fly the ODM ticket in August will also look like a betrayal of Mr Jalang'o, whose brother served the party diligently.