Raila woos Rift Valley voters with pledges on farm inputs

The Azimio la Umoja movement is employing a new strategy in the fight for the vote-rich Rift Valley, the home turf of Deputy President William Ruto.

The Raila Odinga-led coalition has promised to revitalise agriculture, resolve historical land injustices and create jobs for young people, among other goodies.

If elected the alliance said it would lower agricultural production costs by subsidising maize seeds, fertiliser and chemicals in order to revitalise the sector and make farming a profitable investment.

In the South Rift, Mr Odinga has pledged to address the issue of squatters in the Mau Forest and historical land injustices that displaced families to allow the setting up of multinational tea plantations.

Mr Odinga, on a past visit to Uasin Gishu County, said agriculture tops his priorities in the quest to achieve Vision 2030 goals.

Planting season

The Azimio approach has put the DP on his toes, even as farmers press the government to lower the skyrocketing cost of farm inputs as they prepare for the planting season.

The DP and political leaders from the region who support him are in a tight spot over what farmers have described as a “studious silence” on agriculture issues as they grapple with high production costs.

“Agriculture in general and crops like maize, tea and dairy form our livelihoods and these are the issues that presidential aspirants need to address in their development guidelines,” said Mr Ezekiel Kiprono Kiberenge, from Uasin Gishu county.

Mr Odinga has pledged to consult with President Kenyatta on how to subsidise fertiliser.

Offer steady market

The ODM leader has also promised that if elected, his administration will offer a steady market for agricultural products at attractive rates to motivate cereal farmers in the North Rift region, the country’s food basket.

In that region, Mr Odinga is banking on former Cabinet secretary Sally Kosgei, Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos, Uasin Gishu Senator Margaret Kamar, politicians Kipkorir Menjo and Micah Kigen, among others.

Among minority communities, the Azimio alliance has won the support of the Kenya Union Party (KUP), which has pledged to deliver 400,000 votes from West Pokot County.

The county is experiencing a political shift after Governor John Lonyangapuo formed KUP and endorsed Mr Odinga’s presidential quest.

The party has indicated its willingness to join the Azimio movement and support Mr Odinga for President but will field candidates for other elective positions across the country.

Party officials, led by Pokot South MP David Pkosing, the KUP deputy party leader, and former Tiaty MP Asman Kamama, said they will support Mr Odinga.

“As the Pokot community, we are ready for a coalition with other parties and we will vote for Mr Odinga,” Mr Pkosing said.

Address insecurity

Mr Kamama exuded confidence that the Azimio outfit will address insecurity in the region.

Former lawmaker Tabitha Seii has described Mr Odinga as a liberator and urged the electorate to vote for leaders who are not corrupt.

“Corruption has destroyed our country and as the electorate, you need to make wise decisions when choosing leaders,” Mrs Seii said.

Former Emgwen MP Stephen Tarus took issue with UDA for branding the Rift Valley as its exclusive zone, noting that all parties are free to seek votes in the region and market their policies.