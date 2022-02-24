Raila woos Rift Valley voters with pledges on farm inputs

ODM leader Raila Odinga addressing a delegation from South Rift when he hosted them in Nairobi on February 23, 2022. His Azimio la Umoja movement is employing a new strategy in the fight for the vote-rich Rift Valley.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  Oscar Kakai  &  Barnabas Bii

The Azimio la Umoja movement is employing a new strategy in the fight for the vote-rich Rift Valley, the home turf of Deputy President William Ruto.

