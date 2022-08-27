Police probe attempt to raid Ugenya MP David Ochieng’s home over Kenya Kwanza move

Police in Ugenya sub-county are investigating an incident in which rowdy youths yesterday stormed the constituency office and vandalised property of unknown value.

This came just a few hours after the police repulsed another group of youths who tried to access the home of area MP-elect David Ochieng in East Ugenya.

Sub-county police commander Bernard Wamugunda said they had launched investigations and would brief the media in due course.

“We are in the process of investigating the two incidents, allow us to complete the investigations then we shall give concrete information,” Mr Wamugunda told Sunday Nation on the phone.

The incidents are believed to have been prompted by Mr Ochieng’s decision to join the Kenya Kwanza coalition after signing a post-election pact with President-elect William Ruto.

The MP is the Movement for Democracy and Growth (MDG) party leader.

“Ugenya is an Azimio la Umoja zone and nobody will change that. Not even the Member of Parliament. We elected him under the umbrella of Azimio la Umoja,” said the protesters as they marched through Sega town.

The legislator ditched the Azimio coalition, citing frustrations and a lack of ample opportunity that would enable him to grow as an up-and-coming leader.

The legislator’s move did not also go well with other elected leaders in Siaya.

“We are an ODM and Azimio zone. When Mr Ochieng was campaigning, he was in our coalition. He has decided to join Kenya Kwanza just because he wants to benefit himself and not his constituents,” said Siaya Deputy Governor William Oduol.