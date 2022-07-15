Orengo gubernatorial bid gets boost from MDG party leader

Movement for Democracy and Growth (MDG) party leader David Ochieng, has now thrown his weight behind Siaya Senator James Orengo’s gubernatorial bid.

Mr Ochieng pointed out that election of the veteran politician who hails from Ugenya as area governor, will ensure regional balance of the county and national seats.

“As we prepare to elect our leaders in the forthcoming General Election, we need to be careful not to sideline other regions in Siaya,” he said.

“We cannot have a situation where we have the President, governor and senator coming only from Bondo and Rarieda,” he pointed out.

The backing of Mr Ochieng has bolstered Mr Orengo’s chances to be the second Siaya county chief, as he seeks to solidify support against his main challenger-former Rarieda MP Nicholas Gumbo who hails from Rarieda.

While campaigning for his re-election bid, the Ugenya MP termed Mr Orengo as the most qualified candidate to take Siaya forward after Governor Cornel Rasanga; who is serving his second and last term.

“I am certain that Orengo has all it takes based on his experience and understanding of the region, having served as an MP and being a two-term senator,” he said while campaigning in Sifuyo, West Ugenya.

“I will continue campaigning for Mr Orengo,” said the legislator.

Majority seats

While calling on the electorate to back the Orange party recently, Mr Orengo expressed concerns that failure to clinch majority seats at the National Assembly, Senate and county assemblies could jeopardise Raila Odinga’s hold on power, if he wins the presidency.

Mr Ochieng withstood strong ODM wave in the last election and won against Christopher Karan; after the Supreme Court nullified his election on grounds that he was not validly elected.

Mr Ochieng who is defending his seat, however appealed to voters to shun the six-piece voting calls and choose leaders based on their development track record.

“I urge you to vote for Azimio presidential candidate Mr Odinga but don’t be swayed to vote blindly without considering the track records of other leaders including the governor, senator, MP, Woman Rep and MCAs,” he said.

He backed Mr James Wamban for senate and Ms Sella Ayimba for Woman Rep seats respectively. The two are contesting on MDG party ticket.