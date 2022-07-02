Siaya governor aspirant Nicholas Gumbo comes under attack in Bondo
Siaya governor aspirant Nicholas Gumbo and his running mate David Ohito were on Saturday attacked by rowdy youths in Bondo.
The two politicians were on their way to attend Azimio rally when their convoy came under attack. They were blocked from attending the rally. Gumbo is contesting for the governor seat on a UDM ticket.
Following the attack, Gumbo announced on Twitter that, "the matter has been forwarded to the police for the goons responsible to be held accountable."