Governor Orengo launches Sh110m Siaya scholarship fund

Siaya Governor James Orengo has launched a Sh110.6 million bursary and scholarship fund for needy students in the county.

Speaking at Lundha Secondary School in Gem, Siaya on Monday, Mr Orengo said the funds would be disbursed to all the 30 wards in the county.

"This year, the number of continuing students who have benefitted is 13,081 and the projected number for Form Ones is 5,000, making a total of 18,081 beneficiaries at a cost of Sh110.6 million," Mr Orengo said.

The money, he noted, would be distributed to various levels of educational institutions in the county.

"At the end of this launch, the monies will be wired to the various institutions via Electronic Funds Transfer," he said.

The governor, who was accompanied by County Secretary Joseph Ogutu, County Executive Committee Member for Education Edgar Otumba, his Chief Officer Nicholas Kut and North Gem MCA Philip Obonyo among other officials, said all deserving cases will benefit from the fund.

"One of the pillars of the Nyalore Government in Education is to ensure that no deserving child is denied the right to access education. In the 2023/2024 Financial Year, the Siaya County government has allocated Sh110.6 million for bursaries and scholarships for bright and deserving beneficiaries," he said.

He promised to visit all the 30 wards in the county to present cheques to the respective institutions and beneficiaries.

On Monday, he visited Lundha in North Gem Ward, Sidindi, Ugunja, North Ugenya and East Ugenya Wards where he supervised the distribution process.

"We wish to thank and appreciate the financial institutions that have partnered with us in giving scholarships to some of our students," the governor said.

He disclosed that the Siaya County government had partnered with Kenya Commercial Bank, Equity Bank and Cooperative Bank of Kenya to provide scholarships.

"In the next financial year, we will allocate more funds towards scholarships and bursaries to meet the needs of the ever-increasing school fees," he added.

Speaking at the event, Governor Orengo castigated President William Ruto for claiming that he had secured jobs for Kenyans abroad. He urged the Head of State to create jobs locally.

He also lashed out at Chief Justice Martha Koome for "succumbing to pressure" from the Executive and meeting with President Ruto over alleged corruption in the judiciary.

He was quick to point out that his sentiments did not mean that the judges were not corrupt.

"We have fought corruption, we have put in place institutions to ensure that we have a judiciary that is free from corruption and a way of disciplining the judges," he said.

"Why is it that after all these allegations have been made over the past month, not a single complaint has been made to the JSC through government agencies?," he wondered.

He questioned why the DCI or any member of the Executive did not file a petition or go to the police "because judges are not above the law".

"I agree that there are some rogue elements in the Judiciary but if there is evidence, it is the duty of any state official, be it the President or his deputy, to make that report to the JSC," Mr Orengo said.

The governor questioned why DP Gachagua had failed to produce evidence after alleging corruption against a High Court judge.

"Why is it that after besmirching the reputation of a judge, Mr Gachagua says he has evidence but when the day came, he never produced any," Mr Orengo said.

He said the DP had committed an offence by failing to report an offence about which he claimed to have information.

"Failure to report a crime as a patriot and a citizen is an offence. He [DP] must be held accountable as to why he has evidence of corruption as the second highest person after President Ruto in the Kenya Kwanza government, and why he would fail to make that report," he added.

He continued: "We want to tell Justice Koome that we have fought so hard for the independence of the Judiciary and she should learn from former CJ (David) Maraga."

He noted that the President is not above the law.

He said Article 10 on the principles of governance was very clear.

"The independence of the Judiciary is sacrosanct under the Constitution of Kenya."

He also faulted the Supreme Court for indicting lawyer Ahmednassir Abdullahi "without a hearing".