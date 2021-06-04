Shantel Nzembi murder: Police in Kitengela arrest main suspect

Detectives in Kitengela, Kajiado County, have arrested the fourth and main suspect in connection to Shantel's Nzembi abduction and murder.

The suspect was on Friday smoked out of her hideout within Kitengela township by plainclothes detectives, after reportedly resisting arrest.

It is suspected that she was the mastermind of Shantel’s 41-hour ordeal, which began with her kidnapping on May 29.

The girl's body was found stashed in a gunny bag by a road in Kitengela town on May 31.

Other suspects

The arrest came barely 24 hours after three suspects – a woman and two men - were apprehended.

Livingstone Makacha Otengo, aged 27 years, and Francis Mbuthia Mikuhu, aged 42, appeared before Resident Magistrate Edwin Mulochi on Thursday and were remanded to Kitengela Police Station for 10 days.

Mr Machaka, a boda boda rider, was found with the handset the abductors used to call Shantel’s mother, Christine Ngina, demanding a ransom of Sh300,000.

He also suspected to have dumped Shantel,s body few hours after the abductors May 31st ,8.47am last call.

Mr Mbuthia is said to have used his identification details to register a new cellphone line in Kiserian town, to which the money was to be sent.

The third suspect, a woman, is said to have physically abducted Shantel that fateful Saturday as she played near her parent’s home.

Identification parade

A suspects identification parade and Shantel's postmortem are slated for Friday.

Confirming the latest arrest, Isinya Sub-county Director of Criminal Investigations Jeremiah Ndubai said detectives are pursuing a watertight case against the suspects.

"There is no perfect crime. This breakthrough was the culmination of detectives’ team work for the last 24 hours. Soon we will establish the motive of the killing," said Mr Ndubai.