Breakthrough in Shantel murder case

By  Stanley Ngotho

  • The kidnappers had demanded a ransom of Sh300,000 from her mother, Ms Christine Ngina.
  • According to a witness, a light-skinned woman left with Shantel, holding her hand.

Detectives investigating the kidnap and subsequent murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kitengela yesterday started cracking the case open, with arrest of their first suspect.

