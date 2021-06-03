Shantel Nzembi
Pool

Kajiado

Prime

Shantel Nzembi murder: Two suspects in court

logo (13)

By  Stanley Ngotho

Nation Media Group

Two suspects arrested on Wednesday in connection with the murder of an eight-year-old Grade Two pupil in Kitengela, will be detained for 10 more days to give the police more time for further investigations.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Police reservist accused of killing colleague to stay in cells

  2. Why land subdivision in Nyandarua is both boon and bane

  3. GSU officer missing in Boni returns after 17 days

  4. Family of missing university student seeks help

  5. PRIME Shantel Nzembi murder: Two suspects in court

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.