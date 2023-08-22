Senators save Siaya Deputy Governor William Oduol from impeachment

Siaya Deputy Governor William Oduol will continue to serve his county role after the senate voted to keep him in office.

Mr Oduol was accused of gross violation of the constitution and other laws, abuse of office and gross misconduct, harassment and misleading the public by giving false information, according to a report by an 11-member Senate ad hoc committee that recommended the impeachment.

The committee found that Mr Oduol had attempted to interfere with the procurement process by instructing the director of supply chain management to change tender categorisation for the procurement of the supply of certified seeds and fertiliser.

He was also on the spot for misleading the public by giving false information regarding the resignation of County Secretary Joseph Ogutu as well as the reallocation of funds meant for the completion of Siaya Stadium.

When it came to voting, 27 senators voted against both the first and second charges against 16.

The Senate has 47 elected senators, 31 of whom are allied to Kenya Kwanza and 15 to Azimio.



