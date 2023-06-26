Siaya DG William Oduol’s moment of truth in House impeachment vote showdown

Intense behind-the-scenes lobbying has characterised the impeachment hearing of besieged Siaya Deputy Governor William Oduol, whose fate now rests with the 47 elected senators.

It’s make or break for Mr Oduol today ahead of the pronouncement of the verdict of the 11-member committee headed by Elgeyo Marakwet Senator William Kisang that was probing the charges levelled against him.

After two days of interrogating members of the Siaya County Assembly and Mr Oduol last week, the committee completed its report yesterday and is expected to present it before the whole House during a special sitting in the afternoon. Speaker Amason Kingi announced the special sitting on Thursday last week.

“We are finishing the report today [yesterday] so wait for us on Monday,” Senator Kisang' told Nation yesterday. However, he remained tight-lipped on the direction the report might take, saying: “Let's wait for tomorrow please.”

If the select committee that is made up of six Kenya Kwanza Alliance senators and five from the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party reports that the details of any of the allegations against Mr Oduol have not been substantiated, no further action will be taken in respect of that allegation.

However, if any of the four allegations has been substantiated, the Senate shall, after giving the deputy governor an opportunity to be heard, vote on the charges of impeachment.

If a majority of all members of the Senate, in this case 24, vote to uphold any impeachment charge, Mr Oduol will cease to hold office and become the first deputy governor in Kenya’s history to be removed from office.

The Senate has 47 elected senators, 31 of whom are allied to Kenya Kwanza and 15 to Azimio.

Several sources who spoke to Nation painted a picture of intense lobbying by both Governor James Orengo and Mr Oduol.

The deputy governor faces charges of gross violation of the Constitution and other laws, abuse of office and gross misconduct, harassment and misleading the public by giving false information. One of the sources said both President William Ruto and Azimio leader Raila Odinga have allowed the senators to vote according to their conscience.

The lawmaker said the leadership of the House has not whipped its members on the issue, so the vote is likely to come down to how successfully Governor Orengo and Mr Oduol are able to marshal their troops.

“The senators are likely to take a bipartisan view on whatever the committee agrees, and if it comes to a vote, it will be difficult to predict. But some factors like the fact that Governor Orengo is a former senator and still commands a lot of respect may work in his favour,” the senator said.

A source in the committee said Mr Oduol might survive, but a third party interested in the deputy governorship is burning the midnight oil to ensure that Mr Oduol falls.

“All I can tell you is that [Mr Oduol] will survive. Both Governor Orengo and Oduol are marshalling their friends in the Senate," the source said.

“There is also someone who wants to take over from Mr Oduol, who is actively campaigning for his downfall. Then there are the parties, Kenya Kwanza and ODM [Orange Democratic Movement], who are mobilising their members,” he added.

Speaking to Nation, Senate Minority Whip Edwin Sifuna (Nairobi, ODM), downplayed the; lobbying claims, saying, the charges would be evaluated based on evidence and a decision made.

“I am also waiting for the committee’s report. This is an evidence-based process and not about whipping members,” said the ODM secretary-general.