Suspected bandit out on bond, to face murder charges

A Maralal court on Monday released on bond a prime suspect behind banditry and murders in Samburu East.

By  Geoffrey Ondieki

Nation Media Group

A Maralal court on Monday released on bond a prime suspect behind banditry and murders in Samburu East after being held in police custody for more than 14 days.

