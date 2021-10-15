Samburu police foil bandit attack, recover 2 assault rifles

Police in Samburu display assault rifles and rounds of ammunition that were recovered from bandits on October 15, 2021.

Photo credit: Geoffrey Ondieki | Nation Media Group
By  Geoffrey Ondieki

Nation Media Group

Police in Samburu have recovered two assault rifles with several rounds of ammunition used by bandits in Parikati area following a failed cattle rustling incident on Friday.

