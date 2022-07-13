President Kenyatta commissions projects in Samburu

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday commissioned two key legacy projects in Samburu County ahead of his retirement next month.

The Jubilee administration’s multibillion-shilling legacy projects that the Head of State commissioned in the region include the historic Naibor-Suguta-Maralal tarmac road and the Yamo Dam in Maralal. The national government pumped over Sh3.5 billion into the construction of the projects.

The President, who arrived in the region for a day-long working visit, officially opened the Sh3.5 billion Naibor-Suguta-Maralal tarmac road and the Yamo Dam.

The opening of the 65km road now raises hopes of eradicating problems facing pastoralists and the business community, besides boosting the economic status of Maralal town.

"My administration promised you this historic road and we have delivered. That is why I am here to officially open it," the President said in Maralal on Wednesday.

President Uhuru Kenyatta addresses a crowd at Mowuarak in Laikipia North on July 13,2022. Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

In its design, the Sh2.6 billion road is meant to connect Maralal to other counties and boost trading in farm produce in the agriculturally rich counties of Nakuru, Nyandarua and Laikipia.

The new road is also expected to open up the northern Kenya tourist circuit.

Mr Kenyatta also commissioned the Sh1 billion Yamo Dam, which is said to be a game changer for thirsty pastoralists in Samburu.

The government is banking on the multipurpose project to solve perennial water shortages in Maralal town, with most eatery owners, farmers and the business community having to purchase the precious commodity exorbitantly.

The Yamo Dam, whose works began in 2019, is now complete and will start filling up with water during rainy seasons. Six decades after independence, locals in Maralal have been contending with limited access to clean and safe drinking water.

The dam is expected to yield over 1.52 million cubic metres of water and will tremendously increase supply that will flow by gravity to Maralal from a new treatment plant.

President Kenyatta also issued additional title deeds to Samburu pastoralists. He is racing against time to accomplish the National Titling Programme, one of the major pillars of his administration.

Before the titling programme, Samburu had only received less than 2,000 title deeds since independence, according to data from the Ministry of Lands, and lack of title deeds had hampered land transactions and development.

President Uhuru Kenyatta arrives at Mowuarak in Laikipia North on development tour in Laikipia and Samburu Counties on July 13, 2022. Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen Nation Media Group

In November 2020, Mr Kenyatta issued about 10,000 land ownership documents to Samburu pastoralists for land previously owned under group ranches.

Over the decades, Samburu pastoralists used their land as grazing fields for their animals. But a majority are turning chunks of previously communal land to small private commercial farms and even leasing them. The presence of a land registry will make adjudication processes easier.

In Samburu, a large percentage of land is under communal tenure and supports over 80 percent of the livestock population. The push for land ownership and privatisation has also been attributed to increasing demand for houses in the growing Maralal town.