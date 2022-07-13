We won’t fall for title deed ‘trick’, William Ruto tells Uhuru Kenyatta

Deputy President William Ruto has scoffed at President Kenyatta’s bid to issue one million title deeds as a political gimmick aimed at shoring up support for Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

The DP, who is seeking to succeed Mr Kenyatta under his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket urged voters not to be hoodwinked by the ongoing exercise, saying the documents being given now were processed long ago and withheld to be used as a political bargaining chip.

While on a campaign tour of Trans Nzoia, Bungoma, and Busia counties yesterday, Dr Ruto told Mr Odinga that the move by the government to send its officers to different parts of the country with the title deeds will not help him win the elections as “Kenyans are not fools” and would see the true motive behind it.

“Kenyans know very well that it’s their right to be given title deeds,” said the DP .

He dismissed claims made recently by Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa that Kenya Kwanza Alliance (KKA), which the DP leads, is planning to evict members of certain communities from Trans Nzoia.

Local leaders

The DP who was accompanied by Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula among other local leaders, assured locals that, if elected President, his administration will work toward uniting all Kenyans and no one will be forcibly evicted. He also promised people living on government land that such areas will be degazzeted and title deeds issued.

“In our manifesto, we have said that we will purchase a million acres to ensure that all the squatters are settled,” said Dr Ruto.

DP Ruto said President Kenyatta had vindicated him over his incessant claims that Mr Odinga loves political violence and used it to worm his way into the Jubilee government.

“Just the other day, we were told that Raila Odinga wanted to cause chaos in 2017. He was planning a bloodbath. I told [Mr Odinga] in 2017 that there is no blood you will shed, we will go to the elections even if you decide to boycott. He boycotted it but voting took place and we got a President,” said DP Ruto.

The UDA presidential candidate said of Mr Odinga: “He has started saying that if there is no manual register, there will be no election. Is it a must for Raila to be on the ballot for elections to take place?”

Mr Wamalwa on Sunday claimed that he parted ways with DP Ruto over plans to evict certain communities from Trans Nzoia.

Eviction plan

“I have been a friend of the Deputy President but we differed the moment he said certain communities are not welcome in Trans Nzoia County. We disagreed on that despite him being my friend and my boss,” The CS said without providing any evidence of the eviction plan.

Mr Wamalwa assured residents of Trans Nzoia that no one will evict them from their land. The CS, who was issuing title deeds, told locals that it was their right to live there and no one should intimidate them.

“Kikuyu, Abagusii, Luo, Kalenjin, Luhya, Teso ... all tribes are in Trans Nzoia. If you get this title deed, no matter your ethnic background, just know that Trans Nzoia is your home. It is your constitutional right to be here,” said Mr Wamalwa.