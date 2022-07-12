CS Yatani issues 6,000 title deeds in Isiolo, drums up support for Raila

The government has issued 6,000 land title deeds to residents of Ngaremara and Oldonyiro in Isiolo, ending a long wait for the documents.

This brings to 6,300 the number of titles in Kenya's sixth largest county that occupies 25,336 square kilometres.

Speaking at the Ngaremara Catholic Church grounds when he issued titles to residents, National Treasury CS Ukur Yatani said the documents would enable the residents to develop their land and earn income.

Mr Yatani, who was with County Commissioner Geoffrey Omoding, urged the beneficiaries to use the title deeds as collateral to access loans for economic empowerment and not to lock them up in their houses.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta is keen on addressing land injustices (before leaving office in August) that hamper development of the properties and put owners at the risk of being defrauded of their land,” he said.

He said about 300 remaining title deeds would be processed next week.

“Do not sell off your land but take advantage of the title deeds to develop it so that can you benefit from ongoing and upcoming mega government projects,” Mr Omoding appealed.

Lack of ownership documents, especially in Wabera, Bulapesa and Burat, continues to hinder development of commercial and residential properties due to multiple legal battles that have left the plots idle.

The adjudication process in the two wards alongside Garbatulla started in 2018 but was halted after some local elected leaders and residents moved to court to challenge an August 2019 legal notice that excluded some of the areas from the process.

Process to continue

The schedule that was amended in early 2020 exempted Isiolo township, military installations, the Lapsset corridor, holding grounds and national reserves from the adjudication process.

Isiolo County Land executive Yusuf Dahir said the county government appealed against the leaders’ petition and won, allowing the process to continue from early last year.

“Our target was 10,000 title deeds through the government’s Rapid Results Initiative but the process was halted following the objection by some of the local leaders. We have finished the process in the two wards and will extend to the other parts of the county,” Mr Dahir said.

County Secretary Ahmed Galgalo said the adjudication cost Governor Mohamed Kuti’s administration Sh20 million.

Of the titles, 4,500 were for Ngaremara and the rest for Oldonyiro.

MCAs Ekwam Teru (Ngaremara), Hassan Yarrow (Burat) and David Lemantile (Oldonyiro) hailed the government for issuing the documents and appealed for the fast-tracking of adjudication in Daaba and Municipality, among other areas.

“We also appeal to the government to expedite registration of community land,” said Mr Lemantile.

Beneficiaries Paul Nasikei and Peter Lemasulan, from Ngaremara and Oldonyiro respectively, said the documents would enable them to develop their properties without fear of their land being grabbed.

“I am thankful to President Kenyatta because this (document) is security for my land and I now have the greenlight to develop it without any fear,” Mr Nasikei said.

Margaret Soyo, 65, another beneficiary, said she had almost given up on ever getting a title deed for her parcel of land.

“We have waited for too long but are happy that our dream has come true,” said the elated Ms Soyo.

Oldonyiro land adjudication committee chair Simon Lekona said the documents would spur development in the region and empower residents financially.

Track record

CS Yatani defended President Kenyatta’s track record, saying he had done a lot for Northern Kenya counties.

He cited the completed Lamu port that is under the multitrillion-shilling Lapsset project, and the ongoing construction of the Garissa-Isiolo road that will connect the region to coastal counties and is expected to be completed in a month’s time as among the transformative projects that will benefit the region.

The projects, alongside the Isiolo-Modogashe-Mandera road whose works commenced recently, he said, will open up the Northern region to more opportunities and promote the livestock business as pastoralists will transport animals with ease.

He rallied residents behind Azimio la Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga, saying he was confident the ODM leader would take over from President Kenyatta after the August elections.

Incoming government

You cannot afford to be outside the incoming government,” Mr Yatani said.

He urged Isiolo residents, especially in Ngaremara, to shun tree felling, blaming it for climate change and a persistent drought that have exposed over four million Kenyans in arid and semi-arid counties to hunger and threatened pastoralism.