Help me get back my land, Isiolo widow appeals to President Uhuru

Jane Mukomugaa at her home in Kiwanjani, Isiolo County. The blind mother of eight has appealed to the State to help her recover her five acres of land.

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Jane Mukomugaa's troubles started 10 years ago, exactly eight years after she lost her sight following some health complications, and 17 years after the death of her husband.
  • She says some local administrators colluded with defunct county council officials to defraud her of her land and illegally allocated it to other people.


