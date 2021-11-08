samburu cattle raid 14 dead

Inside the Samburu killing fields: Harrowing tales of death and survival

By  Eric Matara  &  Geoffrey Ondieki

What you need to know:

  • Across the length and breadth of the violence-prone Samburu County, evidence of murder is plentiful.
  • In the past two months, 24 people were killed by brazen bandits who seem to be more tactical than trained security officers, going by the manner in which they strike.
  • The most insecure areas are Marti, Mbukoi, Baragoi, Nachola, Suyian, Kawap, Nkoriche and South Horr in Samburu North. In Samburu East, you are most likely to die in Wamba, Lerata and Achers Post. Suguta Mar Mar, Longewan and Malaso are also dangerous.

On November 3, 14 people who had just retired after a long day in search of pasture, were rounded up and shot dead by a gang of about 50 cattle rustlers in Suyian village of Samburu North.

