Shock of 14 dead in Samburu shoot-out between residents and cattle rustlers

The cattle rustlers are said to have had a confrontation with residents that lasted for more than 12 hours. 

Photo credit: Geoffrey Ondieki | Nation Media Group
By  Geoffrey Ondieki

Nation Media Group

At least 14 people were killed on Wednesday night and five others seriously injured following a cattle raid in Samburu County.

