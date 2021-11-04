Shock of 14 dead in Samburu shoot-out between residents and cattle rustlers

At least 14 people were killed on Wednesday night and five others seriously injured following a cattle raid in Samburu County.

According to police, the incident occurred at Suyian area in Samburu North, where cattle rustlers raided a village and made away with 1,000 heads of cattle.

The cattle rustlers are said to have had a confrontation with residents that lasted for more than 12 hours leading to the killing of the ten people, with casualties from both sides.

Police at the Suyian battlefield where 14 people died in a cattle rustling shootout. Photo credit: Geoffrey Ondieki | Nation Media Group

According to Sub County Police Commandant Alex Rotich, who confirmed the incident, the deadly cattle raid lasted more than 12 hours.

The raid began at about 6pm Wednesday and went on until 1pm on Thursday.

"Armed bandits raided a village in Suyian area last night and drove away over 1,000 heads of cattle. Fourteen people were killed in the incident. The fourteen died on the spot and police are trying to collect the bodies," said Rotich.

Among those killed during the confrontation were five herders.

Nine armed criminals also died in the shootout.

Some of the recovered livestock in Samburu North. Photo credit: Geoffrey Ondieki | Nation Media Group

Police at the Suyian battlefield where 14 people died in a cattle rustling shootout. Photo credit: Geoffrey Ondieki | Nation Media Group

The police boss said bodies are still on the ground and that tension is high in the area.

A contingent of police officers from the National Police Service and the Anti-Stock Theft Unit are already on the ground.

Police said security has been intensified in the area, but noted that no arrests have been made.

"Security officers are pursuing the armed criminals who fled with the livestock. Security personnel have already taken over the village and are patrolling the bandit-prone area to tame any possible retaliation attacks," said Mr Rotich.

Police at the Suyian battlefield where 14 people died in a cattle rustling shootout. Photo credit: Geoffrey Ondieki | Nation Media Group

Five people who were injured are being treated at Barsaloi health centre in Samburu North. Serious cases have been transferred to the Samburu County Referral Hospital in Samburu Central.

Police have recovered half of the stolen livestock.

Some of the recovered livestock in Samburu North. Photo credit: Geoffrey Ondieki | Nation Media Group