Man shot in the chest as bandits raid Maralal town

Samburu County Commissioner Henry Wafula

Samburu County Commissioner Henry Wafula speaks during a security meeting in Pura. Security has been beefed up in Maralal town following an attack by armed bandits on February 8, 2022 which left one person seriously injured.

Photo credit: Geoffrey Ondieki | Nation Media Group
logo (15)

By  Geoffrey Ondieki

Nation Media Group

Security has been beefed up in Maralal town, Samburu County following an attack by armed bandits which left one person seriously injured.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.