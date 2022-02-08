Man shot in the chest as bandits raid Maralal town

Security has been beefed up in Maralal town, Samburu County following an attack by armed bandits which left one person seriously injured.

The attackers made away with property of unknown value during the attack in Milimani village on Tuesday.

Samburu Central Sub-County Police Commander Alex Rotich, who confirmed the attack, said the 34-year-old man was shot in the right side of his chest.

Mr Rotich said the victim is admitted to the intensive care unit at the Samburu County Referral Hospital.

"Armed bandits stormed Maralal and were targeting cattle. They opened fire and shot one in his chest. He has been admitted to the ICU for specialised treatment," Mr Rotich said.

The police boss said attempts by the attackers to drive away cattle from the village were not successful as officers responded on time.

Keep calm

Mr Rotich said police have beefed up security in Maralal town and urged locals not to retaliate but give security officers time to pursue and arrest the culprits.

He also appealed to members of the public to provide information that might lead to arrest of the assailants who disappeared after the attack.

"Police officers are on the ground to calm the situation. We are investigating the incident and attackers will be apprehended," he added.

Police are still following crucial leads and are using sniffer dogs to track the rustlers.

Mr Rotich called on political leaders to join in the war against insecurity by giving the necessary support to security officers.

He warned youths and morans against engaging in criminal activities, stating that they will not be spared if found guilty.