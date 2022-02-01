Bandits shoot policeman dead in Isiolo, steal guns and ammunition

A police officer was shot dead and two rifles loaded with over 50 rounds of ammunition stolen when armed bandits attacked the Loruko police post near the Isiolo/Samburu border on Monday night.

The unknown number of attackers struck the station when only two of the nine officers were present.

Police Constable Francis Njeru was shot dead at 7.20pm when his colleague Correl Boaz Omondi had gone to make a call at a nearby primary school.

The attackers, said to have been in the tens, also made away with food items of an unknown value.

It’s not yet clear where the other seven officers were at the time of the attack.

A G3 rifle magazine with 20 rounds of ammunition and three spent cartridges were found on the scene.

Mr Njeru’s body was moved to the Isiolo Referral Hospital morgue.

Police are investigating the motive of the attack.

Isiolo County Police Commander Joseph Kigen told the Nation that he would comment later as the area was “in a security operation”.

Local leader Osman Shariff Abukar condemned the attack and called for more security.