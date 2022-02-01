Bandits shoot policeman dead in Isiolo, steal guns and ammunition

Isiolo Refferal Hospital

A signpost outside Isiolo County Referral Hospital where the body of Police Constable Francis Njeru was moved after armed bandits attacked Loruko police post and shot the officer dead.

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

A police officer was shot dead and two rifles loaded with over 50 rounds of ammunition stolen when armed bandits attacked the Loruko police post near the Isiolo/Samburu border on Monday night.

