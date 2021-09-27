Push for Kerio Valley pastoralists to grow rice

The government has introduced a new high-yielding seed variety -New Rice for Africa (Nerica) - that is suitable for highland regions and takes 105 days to mature.

Photo credit: File

By  Barnabas Bii

The government has launched an ambitious programme to encourage pastoralists in the Kerio Valley region to venture into rice farming and benefit from the high demand for the cereal.

