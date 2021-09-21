Taveta rice farmers decry poor prices

Robert Mwazighe

Rice farmer, Robert Mwazighe during a meeting with Agriculture officials in Taveta, Taita Taveta County. The farmers decried poor prices of their unprocessed rice.

Photo credit: Lucy Mkanyika | Nation Media Group 

By  Lucy Mkanyika

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Taita-Taveta rice farmers are reeling from declining farmgate prices despite a bumper harvest this season.

