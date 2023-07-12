Protestors light bonfires in President Ruto’s Soy backyard; peaceful demos in Makutano

Protesters lit bonfires at Soy trading centre in Uasin Gishu County on Wednesday morning, disrupting traffic on the Eldoret-Kitale road.

Minor protests were witnessed at Soy Centre, Makutano town in West Pokot and Trans Nzoia County, where anti-riot police patrolled Kitale town.

In Turkana County, Governor Jeremiah Lomorukai, who was elected on the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ticket, held a rally on the outskirts of Lodwar town where he warned residents not to join mass protests called by his party leader Raila Odinga.

The governor told Turkana residents to stay away from the Azimio protests, saying he should not be linked or associated with mass protests being pushed by his ODM party.

"As the governor of Turkana County, I will not use the time, resources and manpower of Turkana County government to go and demonstrate in the town and portray my people as coming from an ignorant community," he said.

At Soy, police arrived soon after the protesters lit bonfires and restored normality and order for the rest of the day.

Peaceful demos in Makutano

In West Pokot County, where rebel KUP member of Parliament David Pkosing announced last weekend that he would lead signature collection as a vote of no confidence in the government and demonstrations in the region, demonstrators held peaceful protests in Makutano town.

The demonstrators marched peacefully through the streets carrying twigs without disrupting business.

A few police officers were seen patrolling Kapenguria town.

Demonstrators had gathered in the town in the early hours of the morning, but dispersed when word spread that police officers were coming to arrest them.

Azimio la Umoja women leader in the county, popularly known as Mama Mboga Slim Kendubay, was arrested briefly by detectives in Makutano town in the morning and released.

Later in the afternoon, she led demonstrations, saying they had decided to join the rest of Kenyans because President Ruto had promised them a lot but failed to deliver.

"We are suffering as Kenyans, everything has shot up because of the high fuel prices. Nobody is standing with the Pokot community," she said.

She said Dr Ruto promised to reduce food prices within his first 100 days in office, but Kenyans are shocked that prices have doubled instead.

"Mr President has betrayed us. Raila is not a bad person, they should talk and stop the demonstrations because they are not fruitful. Mama mbogas and boda bodas have been left out of this government," she said.

A boda boda rider in the town, Mr Evanson Krop, said President Ruto had promised to reduce fuel prices but was doing the opposite.

Tension in Kitale

In Trans Nzoia County, there were minor demonstrations in Kipsongo slum area on the outskirts of Kitale town, Birundi in Saboti and Kiminini market centre along Kitale - Bungoma highway, where protesters challenged the government over the high cost of living.

Tensions were high on the busy Laini Moja road in Kitale where demonstrations usually take place, with a heavy police presence deployed there.

Last Friday, Kitale town descended into chaos as police clashed with protesters during the Saba Saba demonstrations. The demonstrators were led by Azimio leaders Wycliffe Oparanya, Eugene Wamalwa and Caleb Amisi.

A spot check in the morning showed no signs of demonstrations as the streets remained peaceful. DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa was expected to lead the Azimio demonstrations in Kitale town.

Some residents who spoke to the Nation said they were not interested in the demonstrations. Mr Kennedy Soita, a hawker in the town, said he feared the demonstrations would affect his business.

Apart from the three areas, the main towns in the North Rift remained largely calm, with residents going about their business and avoiding Wednesday's Azimio demonstrations.

Despite tough economic times, most residents across the region said they would not take to the streets in protest, but would give the government time to "put things in order".

"Taking to the streets will not solve the problems of this country, it will make them worse. Let us work to make things better," said Mr Richard Chesire, a resident of Baringo.

Calm in the rest of North Rift

Baringo, Nandi, Turkana and Elgeyo Marakwet counties were calm as parts of the country held nationwide anti-government protests planned by opposition leader Raila Odinga.

"We are optimistic that the economy will improve if we allow the government to implement what it has promised. It is too early to complain," Mr Chesire said in Kabarnet town, the headquarters of Baringo County.

"Let us give President William Ruto time to fix the dwindling economy. I believe it is only a matter of time before commodity prices normalise," he said.

In Turkana County, Mr Lomorukai, who was joined by Turkana Central MP Joseph Namuar and United Democratic Alliance women's representative Cecilia Ngitit, said the protests in Lodwar town would disrupt business in the growing economy, which is always hit by drought and insecurity.

"I want to tell the ODM leadership that in the run-up to the last General Election, I single-handedly popularised the party that was on its deathbed during the UDA wave. I can't be dictated to by a few ODM-funded youths and a section of elected leaders to participate in protests to justify my loyalty to the party," the governor said.

He said he was focusing on development by working closely with President Ruto's government to tackle drought and insecurity because he was elected by the majority of Kenyans.

The governor urged the county security team to be vigilant and protect property in Lodwar that could be destroyed by any youths who might hold protests.

He said that working closely with the government was already paying off as communities in the county were set to benefit from the Kenya Urban Support Programme (KUSP) to improve infrastructure with support from the World Bank.

He said all but two of the elected leaders were united and ready to work for development and improved service delivery.

Mr Namuar told residents that Mr Odinga's aggressive signature-gathering will be stopped in Parliament.