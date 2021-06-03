Court releases suspect in Nyeri contract killing case

Nyeri tycoon Stephen Wang'ondu, (right) James Mahinda, Eddy Kariuki, Raphael Wachira and Geoffrey Warutumo at Nyeri High Court on March 2, 2021.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group
By  Mercy Mwende

Nation Media Group

The High Court in Nyeri on Wednesday released one of the remaining suspects in an alleged contract killing case, barely a month after the death of businessman Stephen Wang’ondu, who was accused of orchestrating the murder of his son.

