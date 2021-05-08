Nyeri tycoon accused of plotting killing of his son dies

Nyeri tycoon Stephen Wang'ondu, who is accused of orchestrating the killing of his son, is dead.

His son Mworia Wang'ondu and lawyer Mahugu Mbarire confirmed the death of the 75-year-old businessman on Friday.

Stephen died at a private hospital where he had been admitted, his family said.

His family did not give more details on the cause of the death.

Stephen had been charged alongside four other people with the murder of Daniel Wang'ondu. Daniel died on January 1, 2021.

Stephen faced the charges together with James Mahinda, Eddy Kariuki, Raphael Wachira and Geoffrey Warutumo.

The five suspects were granted bond last week by the High Court in Nyeri amid protest by the prosecution.