Nyeri man accused of paying gang to murder his son
Police in Nyeri have arrested a man after three suspects linked him to the murder of his son.
Stephen Wang'ondu Kinini is accused of hiring three people including his driver to kill his son, Daniel Mwangi Wang'ondu, 32, over a family dispute.
The suspects claim they were paid Sh160,000 to kill Mwangi.
Mwangi's body was found soaked in blood on January 1, 2021.
The first suspect, James Mahinda Mwangi, was arrested in Githurai 45 after nearly two months of investigation.
After interrogation, he led police to Embu where the second and third suspects, Geoffrey Waturi and Eddy Kariuki Ngari, were arrested.
