Charity Cherop Cheboi
Pool

Nairobi

Prime

The mystery murder of lovers and woman’s 8-year-old son

By  Vincent Achuka

Reporter

Nation Media Group

A love affair whose participants tried hard to keep it a secret has turned tragic after the two lovers and the woman’s son from a previous relationship were found dead.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Vihiga governor, deputy fall out over nurses’ strike

  2. Hindu priest charged with abduction in Nyeri

  3. Waiguru: Our lobbying for BBI has borne fruit

  4. Father hired gang to murder his son, police say

  5. PRIME Reckless miraa vehicles and widows of bodaboda riders

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.