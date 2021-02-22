Caroline Wanjiku Maina
Killed over shylock’s debt? Wanjiku’s family doubtful

By  Mary Wambui

  • Ms Wanjiku, a former employee at the Co-operative Bank in Embu, was kidnapped after someone lured her with the promise of helping her boost her Stima Sacco shares.

  • Also recovered were a pair of handcuffs that were used to restrain the victim and a stamp belonging to her company.

The family of slain businesswoman Caroline Wanjiku Maina suspects that there could be more to her murder than the debt she owed to a shylock.

