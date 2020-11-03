Protesting mourners dump coffins at crime scene

There was drama on Tuesday afternoon after angry mourners dumped three coffins stashed with sandbags where the bodies of a woman and two children were found in Karatina town, Nyeri County two weeks ago.

The three bodies were found in a room behind a shop, each with a rope around their necks, suggesting they may have been strangled.

All three bodies were buried on Tuesday at Muruguru village in Tetu Sub County.

The mourners accused the police of taking too much time in arresting those linked to the suspected murders of Mercy Gathoni, 35, her 10-year-old daughter, Claire Wanjira, and niece Faith Wanjiru.

Police officers removing the three coffins that were dumped outside a shop in Karatina town, Nyeri County. Photo credit: Stephen Munyiri | Nation Media Group

Area Directorate of Criminal Investigations, Nicholas Mutinda, led police officers to the scene and opened the coffins only to find sandbags inside.

The police hurriedly removed the coffins which had been dumped outside the shop at Jambo estate.

However, Mathira East Sub-county Commander James Baraza said two suspects are already in police custody awaiting conclusion of investigations.