Mercy Silau Pareyio
George Sayagie | Nation Media Group

Narok

Prime

Tale of rape, murder, two lynched suspects and a village on police radar

By  George Sayagie

What you need to know:

  • Police officers have, for the past three days, camped in the village, trying to find out who lynched the two men and burnt their bodies.
  • According to the teenager’s father the men who raped and killed his daughter had been chatting with her on social media.


It started with the rape and murder of a 17-year-old girl, then the abduction and mob lynching of two suspects.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Tiriki locals defy virus rules as 3,000 teens set to get ‘cut’

  2. PRIME Couple’s property to be sold in extortion case gone awry

  3. Body of missing Kitengela man found buried in pit

  4. Performance appraisal costs county executive her job

  5. Colonial era firearms unearthed in Samburu

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.