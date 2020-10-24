Suspected motorcycle thief lynched by angry mob

A suspected motorcycle thief was Friday lynched by a mob at Kariba village in Kirinyaga County.

Angry boda-boda riders raided the suspect's home in the morning hours and dragged him to a nearby road where they stoned him to death.

The boda-boda riders accused the suspect of being part of a well-organised gang that has been stealing their motorcycles.

"Our colleagues have lost property worth thousands of shillings to the gang and our pleas to the police to address the issue have been futile," one of the riders said.

"The gang has been stealing and even killing our colleagues in the past," another rider said.

Police only arrived at the scene after the suspect had already been killed.

Mob justice

The victim's body was taken to Kerugoya Referral Hospital mortuary.

Kirinyaga East Deputy police boss Mr Patrick Nyaanga warned the riders against taking the law into their hands.

He reminded them that suspects are supposed to be handed over to the police for questioning and prosecution.

Mr Nyaanga said those who implicated in mob justice will be arrested and charged with murder.