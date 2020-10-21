Angry villagers lynch man who hacked uncle to death

A 23-year-old man was lynched by irate villagers for allegedly hacking his maternal uncle to death in Chepkoyo Village, Sitatunga Ward, in Cherang’any Sub-County, Trans Nzoia County.

Julius Wanduli Membo, who is said to have been a drug addict, reportedly killed his 52-year-old uncle, Patrick Simiyu, on Tuesday evening during a domestic dispute at the latter's home.

Wanduli had gone to his uncle’s place in Matisi, Kitale, in search of his mother who had left their home after the two had a misunderstanding on Monday night.

Wanduli picked up a fight with an M-Kopa solar TV technician who had visited the homestead, prompting his uncle to intervene.

Shocked villagers and neighbours at the home of the late Patrick Simiyu, 51, who was hacked to death by his nephew at Chepkoyo village in Cherang'any Sub County. The 23-year-old man was later lynched by irate villagers. Photo credit: Gerald Bwisa | Nation Media Group

“We were in the house watching TV when my cousin attacked the technician while demanding to know his identity and what his mission was. It was at that point that my father stepped in to separate the two,” said Ann Nabangala, the deceased's daughter.

Mr. Simiyu attempted to calm down his nephew, but his efforts turned tragic after Wanduli hit him on the head with a hoe, to the horror of family members.

Killed on the spot

“When we rushed to the room, I found my husband lying in a pool of blood on the floor. I wailed in shock and neighbours came rushing into the compound,” Simiyu's wife Violet Nekesa said.

Enraged villagers immediately descended on Wanduli with all manner of crude weapons, killing him on the spot.

“When I arrived at the scene, I found two bodies lying on the ground upon which I alerted the area security team. The two bodies were taken to Kitale County Hospital mortuary,” said one village elder who identified himself as Wilson Sang.

Sitatunga Ward MCA Daniel Kaburu urged the police to speedily investigate the incident which, he said, is likely to cause bad blood between the two families which have lost their loved ones.

“We condemn such acts of violence and call on our people to resort to peaceful mechanisms of dispute resolution,” said Mr Kaburu.