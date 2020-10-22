Suspected gangsters lynched after robbing M-Pesa agent

Two suspects were on Wednesday lynched by a mob in Rachuonyo East Sub-County after robbing an M-Pesa agent.

The armed suspects were cornered as they attempted to flee after they ambushed and robbed an M-Pesa agent of Sh300,000.

The agent had withdrawn the money and was headed to his shop at Miruka Trading center on a motorbike when the suspects intercepted him.

The agent said four men stopped the motorbike he was riding on near Basi Village along the Kisii-Miruka road and introduced themselves as police officers.

They ordered him to alight from the motorbike and enter their vehicle.

Rachuonyo East Sub-County deputy commissioner Mr Kiprotich Rop said the suspects were armed with a pistol.

The agent said his abductors handcuffed him before robbing him of the cash.

“The suspects were armed with a pistol. They stopped me before I got to Miruka trading center and drew a pistol. I had comply to save my life,” said the agent.

Stoned to death

However, the rider who was ferrying the trader alerted his colleagues of the incident and they gave chase.

Residents of Kasewe location blocked the road and managed to arrest two of the suspects who they stoned to death. Two other suspects escaped.

The angry residents then set the two bodies ablaze. They also burned the suspect's getaway car.

Mr Rop said the two suspects who escaped may still be in possession of the firearm.

The stolen money was also not recovered.

“The money could have been destroyed when the vehicle was set on fire,” Rop said.

The two bodies were taken to the Rachuonyo South Sub-county.